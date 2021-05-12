Berry Data Price Tops $5.36 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00009922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $112,138.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00543624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00246787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.01156210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033332 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.