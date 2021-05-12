BetProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.