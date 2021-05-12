Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $4.04 million and $2,591.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

