BIDR (BIDR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $45.98 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00616060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00073678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00239226 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.03 or 0.01257944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00035907 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

