BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.