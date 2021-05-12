BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIGC. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6,201.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.