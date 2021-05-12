BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

BigCommerce stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

