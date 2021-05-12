BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 3,347,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.