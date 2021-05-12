BillionHappiness Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.84 or 0.00244938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $100,216.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00018838 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BillionHappiness

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

