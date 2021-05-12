Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $609.02

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $93.44 billion and approximately $5.78 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $609.02 or 0.01202193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
