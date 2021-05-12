BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of BKYI stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

