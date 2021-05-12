Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Lowered to $23.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.93% from the stock’s current price.

BDSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,569. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.