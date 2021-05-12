Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.