Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of BHVN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,348. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

