BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.33. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 3,646,673 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

