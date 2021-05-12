Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 398,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 472,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

