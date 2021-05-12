BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $11.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,994. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.