Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 2.4%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €28.50 ($33.53) and last traded at €28.60 ($33.65). 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.30 ($34.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.87 million and a PE ratio of -35.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.38 and a 200 day moving average of €28.86.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

