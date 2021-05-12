Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

