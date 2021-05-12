Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.
Shares of Bioventus stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.
In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
