bitCNY Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $5.74 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.00518318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00253227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.31 or 0.01241137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034211 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

