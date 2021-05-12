BitCoal (COAL) Trading 26.6% Higher This Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $51,997.99 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00802492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

