Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $1,283.38 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $1,283.38 or 0.02580029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and $9.88 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $49,742.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $323.89 or 0.00651120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,735,481 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

