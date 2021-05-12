Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $198.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $98.16 or 0.00192822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00616105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00287121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004045 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

