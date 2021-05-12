Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.03 or 0.00119566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $508.10 million and $21.06 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00568167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

