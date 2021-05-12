Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,427.15

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 66.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $10,427.15 and $9,095.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 70% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,713.63 or 0.97361838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00193599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.