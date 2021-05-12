BitcoinZ Trading Down 76.7% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $50,708.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.74 or 0.00621748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00199450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00283261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,382,671,862 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

