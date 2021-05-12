BitTorrent Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $1.14 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00021413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003481 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

