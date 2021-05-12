BitTube (TUBE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,081.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $44,081.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00802492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 309,221,973 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.