Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $307,541.94

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $307,541.94 and $1,023.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00642604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars.

