BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158,265.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $158,265.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

