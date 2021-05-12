BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

