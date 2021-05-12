Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Up 7.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 6,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 413,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $408,694 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.