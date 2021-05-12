Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Down 2.2%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKLF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.