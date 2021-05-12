BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.95. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 320,811 shares trading hands.

BKCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

