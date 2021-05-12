BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $832.55. 4,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,233. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.16. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

