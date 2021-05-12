BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Ollie Oliveira Buys 2,200 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 682.40 ($8.92) on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 311 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 699.21 ($9.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 611.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

