Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 390 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $12,433.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,725.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 1,287,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

