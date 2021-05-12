Blakecoin Price Reaches $0.0015 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 85.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 85.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $43,530.65 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.00 or 0.07908961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.52 or 0.02609274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00645856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00183208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.01 or 0.00804563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00649612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00623799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.