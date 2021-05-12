BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $72,752.46 and $203.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008033 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

