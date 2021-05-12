BlitzPick (XBP) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $806,900.13 and approximately $4,197.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00062864 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BlitzPick

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

