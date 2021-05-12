BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063243 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

