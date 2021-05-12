Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Cap Reaches $113.57 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.57 million and $181,901.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

