Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.50 million.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,218. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $670.75 million, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

