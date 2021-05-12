Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.60. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 243,797 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

