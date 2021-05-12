BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $332.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

