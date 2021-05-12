BMO Capital Markets Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.84. The company had a trading volume of 683,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,222. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

