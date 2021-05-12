BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FCU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. 1,059,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$357.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

