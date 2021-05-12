BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.33

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 2941623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

