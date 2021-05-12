Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) SVP Jill Twedt Sells 2,070 Shares

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 548,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

