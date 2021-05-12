Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

BCEI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 576,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,055. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $824.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

